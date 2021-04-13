Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to post $9.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.87 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.62 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $42.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magna International from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Magna International by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Magna International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International stock opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magna International (MGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.