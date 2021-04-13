Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will announce sales of $143.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.92 million and the lowest is $143.40 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $153.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year sales of $612.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.73. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $51.75 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.82 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

