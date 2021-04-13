Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Get NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRBO. State Street Corp grew its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $29.49.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NRBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.