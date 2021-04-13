Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will post $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Raytheon Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 175,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,363,916. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.84 billion, a PE ratio of -66.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.