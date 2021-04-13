Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.86 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year sales of $15.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.60 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.45 billion to $16.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Compass Point boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Insiders sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

