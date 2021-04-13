Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.65 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post $250.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $244.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.80 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $982.40 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $973.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 151,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.1% in the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 477,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 89,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

