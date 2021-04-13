Zacks: Analysts Expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Will Post Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to report $1.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.89. Cambridge Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.31 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 196,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 399,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,667 shares during the last quarter. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CATC traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,806. The company has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.20 and a 12 month high of $86.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

