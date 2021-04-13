Zacks: Analysts Expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. First Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.76). First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FGBI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.