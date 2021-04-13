Zacks: Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $391.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ocm Fie, Llc sold 8,853,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $148,292,490.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEA traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.85. 493,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,936. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.33 million, a PE ratio of 214.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

