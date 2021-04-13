Zacks: Analysts Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $346.16 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to report sales of $346.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.00 million and the lowest is $336.70 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $289.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $396.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX FLOW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in SPX FLOW by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

