Zacks: Analysts Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Billion

Analysts expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to post sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $3.13 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.91 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $11.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $12.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. TheStreet raised Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

THO opened at $137.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $152.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,388 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 406.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

