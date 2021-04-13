Zacks: Analysts Expect Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.11 Million

Brokerages forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post $275.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.80 million to $275.90 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $246.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Utz Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

UTZ stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $26.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

