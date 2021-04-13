Zacks: Analysts Expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.43). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.01).

A number of brokerages recently commented on VYNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 4,219,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.37 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VYNE. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $500,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $16,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $3,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.76. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $295.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $13.20.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

