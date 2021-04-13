Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $297.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will post $297.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $297.33 million to $297.36 million. Franco-Nevada reported sales of $240.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $171.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 12,433.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 5,013,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $154,927,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,475,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,062,274,000 after acquiring an additional 533,077 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 616.6% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 509,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,935,000 after acquiring an additional 438,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,174,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $134.05 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.