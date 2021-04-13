Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $242.13 Million

Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $242.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.80 million to $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $165.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $373.92 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $164.25 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 113.65, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.86%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.78, for a total value of $330,125.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,941,063.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,498 shares of company stock worth $97,655,190. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

