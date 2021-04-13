Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to announce $261.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.80 million and the highest is $268.10 million. NuVasive posted sales of $259.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $69.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of NuVasive by 4,550.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.