Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $13.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $13.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $57.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.40 million to $58.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $63.80 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $66.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.02%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

In other news, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Also, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,383 shares of company stock worth $872,770 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OSS opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. One Stop Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 million, a PE ratio of 151.04 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

