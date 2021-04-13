Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.10 Million

Analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce $8.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.60 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $35.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.30 million to $37.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $41.36 million, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE PSTL opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $167.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.22 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

