Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Analysts expect TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.22). TPI Composites posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

TPIC stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.84. 730,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Castle sold 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $53,869.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ramesh Gopalakrishnan sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $52,143.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $570,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,334. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $35,741,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in TPI Composites by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,499,000 after buying an additional 590,556 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TPI Composites by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,384,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,089,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in TPI Composites by 1,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 390,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $20,205,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

