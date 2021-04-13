Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to Post -$0.39 EPS

Analysts expect that Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vaccinex’s earnings. Vaccinex posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaccinex will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Vaccinex.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 56,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VCNX opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

