Zacks: Brokerages Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.17 Million

Equities analysts expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to report sales of $756.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $737.40 million. Albemarle posted sales of $738.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $879.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.15 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.30.

NYSE ALB opened at $147.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.