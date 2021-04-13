Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to Post $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Avantor posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR remained flat at $$32.97 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 289,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,882. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. Avantor has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $33.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $85,437.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 27,033 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Avantor by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter worth $4,695,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 924,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 402,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

