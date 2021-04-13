Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.89 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report sales of $46.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.90 million to $48.53 million. Cryoport posted sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 379.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year sales of $202.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.60 million to $209.98 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $251.23 million, with estimates ranging from $231.00 million to $281.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 426.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYRX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $282,171.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,171.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 62.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,199 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cryoport in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cryoport by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,302 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,664 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYRX stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $84.97.

Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

