Zacks: Brokerages Expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2021


Equities analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) will post ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is $0.05. GFL Environmental posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1,050%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to $0.68. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million.

Several research firms have commented on GFL. Raymond James raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

GFL traded down $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.78. 104,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,468. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.90. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

