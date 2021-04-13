Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Zai Lab worth $11,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $132.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.95. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $193.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.80.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.