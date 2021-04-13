Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Guggenheim from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.00% from the company’s previous close.

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

NASDAQ:ZLAB traded up $29.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.29. 1,560,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,910. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $193.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.76 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $613,164.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ying Du sold 21,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $2,948,637.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,583,136.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,022 shares of company stock worth $9,970,234.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,667,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $961,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zai Lab by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Zai Lab by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.