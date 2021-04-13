Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Gap Up to $132.05

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.05, but opened at $145.38. Zai Lab shares last traded at $153.34, with a volume of 10,907 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.80.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.49 and its 200-day moving average is $126.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.61 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 50,784 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $6,408,432.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,281,922.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kai-Xian Chen sold 4,302 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total transaction of $613,164.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,074.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,022 shares of company stock valued at $9,970,234.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,804,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,850,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,079,000 after acquiring an additional 247,713 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zai Lab by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 908,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,001,000 after purchasing an additional 232,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zai Lab by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 212,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,758,000 after buying an additional 173,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

