Zano Price Tops $1.86 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Zano has a market capitalization of $19.68 million and approximately $167,347.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00002929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,356.64 or 0.99905590 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00037572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.52 or 0.00469150 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.04 or 0.00318593 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.89 or 0.00769344 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.21 or 0.00126481 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,624,390 coins and its circulating supply is 10,594,890 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

