Zap Price Tops $0.21 (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Zap has a total market cap of $48.67 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00055704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00019487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00084013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.74 or 0.00627286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00032381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00038125 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.