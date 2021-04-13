ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) Short Interest Up 900.0% in March

ZaZa Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of ZAZA stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.03. ZaZa Energy has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
ZaZa Energy Company Profile
