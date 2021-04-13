ZB Token Market Capitalization Hits $282.86 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $282.86 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00000970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00053177 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.30 or 0.00616862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00033035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00037644 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

