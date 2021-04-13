ZBG Token (ZT) Trading Up 1,363.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded up 66.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded up 1,363.9% against the US dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $144.94 million and approximately $127,933.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00056927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00019653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00088071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $396.25 or 0.00625071 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00039345 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00032059 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.