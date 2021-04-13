Zcash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $867.12 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for approximately $231.57 or 0.00366365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and $867.12 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.60 or 0.00179727 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.60 or 0.00137017 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001805 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zcash Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,549,588 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

