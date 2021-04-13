ZClassic Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $22,825.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.00358343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00181257 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.03 or 0.00127426 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001658 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,167,930 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

