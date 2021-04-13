Zealium (NZL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $40,597.84 and approximately $2.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00018774 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,159,850 coins and its circulating supply is 16,159,850 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

