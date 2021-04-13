Zebi Token (ZEBI) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zebi Token has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zebi Token has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $21,064.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 36.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00067472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.43 or 0.00259571 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $426.27 or 0.00672930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,720.05 or 0.99012894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $576.39 or 0.00909914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00020120 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 996,773,194 coins and its circulating supply is 750,604,002 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Buying and Selling Zebi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.