Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $119,631.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.15 or 0.00261186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.84 or 0.00679180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,457.91 or 0.99381981 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.26 or 0.00918525 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00020488 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zeepin Coin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

