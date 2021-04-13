Zel (ZEL) Market Cap Tops $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.58 or 0.00351951 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00179335 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00133300 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004002 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.