Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) Short Interest Update

Zelira Therapeutics Limited (OTCMKTS:ZLDAF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the March 15th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLDAF opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Zelira Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09.

Zelira Therapeutics Company Profile

Zelira Therapeutics Limited, a bio-pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of cannabinoid-based formulations for the treatment of various medical conditions in Australia. The company is involved in a human clinical trial program focused on insomnia, autism, and opioid reduction; and a pre-clinical research program to examine the effect of cannabinoids in breast, brain, and pancreatic cancer, as well as the potential for cannabinoid formulations to treat diabetes-associated cognitive decline.

