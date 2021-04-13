Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will announce $294.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

ZEN stock opened at $146.36 on Tuesday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $66.00 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total transaction of $352,654.15. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $738,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,128 shares of company stock worth $17,439,732 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

