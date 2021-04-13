Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 8.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares traded up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $60.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $44.36 and last traded at $43.92. 11,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 280,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In other news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,719,292.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,563 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

