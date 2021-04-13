ZEON Price Up 13% Over Last Week (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. ZEON has a total market cap of $24.24 million and $2.18 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 13% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

