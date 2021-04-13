ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Trading Up 11% Over Last 7 Days

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 20% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $380,198.88 and $119.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00055710 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00019818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.19 or 0.00085806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $404.49 or 0.00640492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00032545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00039238 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

