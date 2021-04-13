Zilliqa (ZIL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $185.67 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $185.67 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.62 or 0.00069075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003494 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 74.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,457,894,533 coins and its circulating supply is 11,166,427,380 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

