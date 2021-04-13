Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $134.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.96.

NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $144.61. 9,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,693. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.30. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $32.77 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zillow Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 151.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,963 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

