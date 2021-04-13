ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 9.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $5.95 million and $33,694.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00068637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00257511 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.53 or 0.00691936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,198.14 or 0.99946028 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022326 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.46 or 0.00867375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,397,874 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.