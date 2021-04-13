ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $160,288.14

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 13th. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZINC has a total market cap of $160,288.14 and $784.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00058305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00019887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00089624 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.56 or 0.00647669 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZINC’s official website is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

