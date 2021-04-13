Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.20.

Shares of ZION stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $60.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,464.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after buying an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

