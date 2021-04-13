Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,464 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.05% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $56.58 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $25.07 and a 1-year high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.41%.

In related news, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,303.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,310,288.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,349 shares of company stock worth $8,242,881 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

