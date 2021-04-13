ZKSwap (ZKS) Trading Down 4% Over Last Week

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $632.74 million and $47.08 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can currently be bought for $3.20 or 0.00005069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00067104 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00259617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $433.79 or 0.00686133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,864.35 or 0.99433812 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00020749 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $545.89 or 0.00863443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

